ECCSS announces closing of St. Boniface School

Elk County Catholic School System has announced that St. Boniface School in Kersey will close at the end of the 2019/2020 school year.

“This is a sad day for St. Boniface Parish, for the Kersey community and for the Elk County Catholic School System,” said ECCSS President Sam MacDonald. “The faculty and staff at St. Boniface are first rate. The children are getting a great Catholic education with strong academics. Unfortunately, enrollment has been trending down and we need to be responsible stewards of the community’s resources.”

St. Boniface School operates preK through grade five, and has 28 children enrolled in grades K-5. This was projected to fall further next year. As recently as 2011, there were 70 children enrolled in grades K-5. The school was founded in 1885.

ECCSS will work closely with St. Boniface families to discuss their options moving forward. The school system offers a preK-8 classical curriculum at St. Leo School in Ridgway, and a preK-8 STREAM program at St. Marys Catholic Elementary and St. Marys Catholic Middle School.

The Very Reverend Ross Miceli, pastor of St. Boniface Parish and Dean of the St. Marys Deanery, said that the church intends to maintain a parish-based pre-school on the St. Boniface campus.