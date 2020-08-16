ECCSS approves full re-opening of schools

The Elk County Catholic School System recently ap- proved their return to school plan of live instruction five days a week for all students.

Their first day of school will be Monday, August 31, a change from the previous start date of August 27.

School administration is currently making minor adjustments to the plans. Each school has its own separate plan includ- ing those for St. Marys Catholic Elementary, St. Leo, and the campus that is home to St. Marys Catholic Middle and Elk County Catholic High School.

“The plans are extremely de- tailed, and I am very proud of the work our faculty, staff and board of directors have done to create them. I thank all of our families for their patience,” said Sam MacDonald, ECCSS president. “We are confident that together, we can all work to pro- vide a safe and effective learning environment for all ECCSS students.”

Currently ECCSS is working with surrounding school districts on finalized plans for school transportation.