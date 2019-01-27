ECCSS plays unique role in Elk County

Each year, Catholic Schools Week is meant to be a time to focus on the value provided by Catholic education, as well as the roles those Catholic schools play within the communities they serve.

According to the website for the Council for American Private Education, for the 2015-2016 school year, 10 percent of all students in the United States attended private schools in prekindergarten through 12th grade. Thirty-eight percent of those students attended Catholic schools.

Locally, “a pretty high percentage” of the population utilizes the Elk County Catholic School System, according to Sam MacDonald, the school system’s president.

“It’s actually kind of hard to measure because some of our schools reach into outlying communities, but it’s safe to say that maybe 17-22 percent of local families choose Catholic education,” MacDonald said.

