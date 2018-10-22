ECCSS responds to addition of former teacher, coach to diocese’s public disclosure list

As the Diocese of Erie continues to announce the names of individuals both living and deceased who have been credibly accused of abuse, individuals and organizations alike are often left to grapple with balancing what they thought they knew about a person and the knowledge that they have committed a serious offense.

Such was the case at Elk County Catholic High School when the name of David Geitner was recently added to the diocese’s public disclosure list. A former teacher and coach who is now deceased, Geitner was held in high regard by the school system and even had a major award named after him.

In response to Geitner’s name being added to the diocese’s list, Sam MacDonald, president of the Elk County Catholic School System, issued the following statement to The Daily Press:

“Elk County Catholic School System was saddened to hear that Mr. David Geitner, who taught and coached at Elk Christian High School in the early- to mid-1970s, was added to the list of credibly accused individuals in the Diocese of Erie. We understand that his name was added to the list after a report of misconduct was made to Diocesan officials following the release of the Attorney General's report in August of 2018. Officials at ECCSS have no information about the accusation beyond that. We do not know who made the accusation, the nature of the accusation or when the accused action took place, for instance.

“We understand that this can be frustrating for the local community, as we all want the full truth to emerge. Getting at the full truth, however, requires us to leave the investigation to qualified authorities who have the legal tools to give the accusation a thorough hearing. We fully support Bishop Lawrence Persico's decision to cooperate with any investigation related to abuse in the Diocese of Erie. We will certainly do so in this case if and when we are called upon to do so.

“We do know that the Diocese of Erie has seen enough to deem the accusation credible. As such, the award previously given in David Geitner's memory will now be known as the Elk County Catholic Sports and Sportsmanship Award. The plaques on display that honor the past winners will be re-titled. We hope everyone understands that this in no way minimizes the accomplishments of the students who have received this award.

“Obviously, this is a sad moment for Elk County Catholic, but we remain committed to doing all we can to provide justice for any victims of abuse. Just as important, we will continue to focus our efforts on serving as a model for the safety and security of students now and in the future.”

The former Dave Geitner Memorial Award was presented each spring to one male senior and one female senior, with voting being done by the head coaches of the school’s sports teams. According to a description of the award provided by ECCHS, it was the school’s second most prestigious award and was given to three-sport athletes who were good students, worked to their potential to maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, were positive role models for younger athletes and hard workers in practice, demonstrating both desire and determination.

The complete public disclosure list is publicly accessible on the Diocese of Erie’s website, https://www.eriercd.org/childprotection/disclosure.html.

According to a statement by the diocese included on the website, every person on the list “was credibly accused of actions that, in the diocese’s judgement, disqualify that person from working with children. Such actions could include the use of child pornography, furnishing pornography to minors, corruption of minors, violating a child-protection policy, failure to prevent abuse that they knew to be happening, and – in some cases – direct physical sexual abuse or sexual assault of minors. Allegations were corroborated by secular legal proceedings, canon law proceedings, self-admission by the individual, or threshold evidence.”

Additionally, the diocese’s website also includes contact information for any individuals who wish to report abuse.