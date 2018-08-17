Edmiston speaks at Farmers Association Legislative Farm Tour

Officer Susan Edmiston addressed the concerns and questions of both farmers and legislative guests of the Elk County Farmers Association Legislative Farm Tour that took place at the Kemmer Pine Ridge Farm located between Ridgway and Kersey on Friday. Many of the questions concerned nuisance wildlife, and the rights of farmers to harvest animals that are damaging both property and crops. Edmiston answered questions and joked with farmers and legislators alike as she went through programs that the PA Game Commission oversees to address these issues.

The Red Tag Program

The Agricultural Deer Control (Red Tag) Program falls under Title 58, 147.553 of the Pennsylvania Code. It is a special permit for deer control related to agricultural depredation. Applications for deer control permits under this program are made through the district state game warden on a form provided by the Commission. Applications are only accepted from persons who are currently enrolled in the Commission’s Hunter Access Cooperator program.

A Red Tag permit authorizes the holder to enlist the aid of a limited number of sub permits, which are held by qualified individuals of the permittee’s choosing for the purpose of removing deer from the permittee’s property by shooting. A permittee may not issue more than one sub permit to a person to take deer on the permittee’s land enrolled in the Red Tag Program.

The permit is valid from Feb. 1 to Sept. 28 each calendar year, excluding Sundays, during the hours of dawn to dusk only. The permit is not valid from May 16 to June 30. Only antlerless deer may be taken under this program.

Land for which permits are issued must post deer control permit signs provided by the Commission on the boundary of, and along all public roadways traversing the property by the landowner/cooperator on all contiguous acres of the farm under the agreement. The permittee must report, on a form provided by the Commission, the number of deer killed and other information the Commission deems necessary. The completed report must be submitted to the district state game warden within five days after the end of each month while the permit is valid.

For more, see today's print edition of the Daily Press.