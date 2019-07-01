Effects of China's ban on recyclables hit home

It's been a year and a half since China banned imports of most plastics and other materials, but the effects of the ban are hitting home today.

The Elk County Recycling/Solid Waste Authority is experiencing the effects of the import bans, which were imposed in Jan. 2018. Markets for some recyclable materials are reaching record-lows and the Recycling/Solid Waste Authority is coping with selling the materials that it handles at much lower prices than usual.

Bekki Titchner, Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator, said that the Recycling/Solid Waste Authority has dealt with "several brokers" over the years who have purchased their material and is continuing to do so despite the current market.

"The folks that we've been dealing with know that our material is clean because we've been selling to them for quiet a while. So, they feel comfortable in moving the material for us.

"However, at this point–and everybody's feeling it–the markets are devastatingly low. And it's a worldwide thing. The U.S. has been hit pretty hard," Titchner said.

China's import restrictions have led some cities across the U.S. to halt their recycling programs altogether.

"Some people are actually paying to get rid of their materials because there's no value to them as a recyclable at this point because the market is flooded over here," Titchner said.