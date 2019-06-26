Effort underway to enhance safety at Kersey crosswalk

KERSEY – Being able to safely cross SR 948 in Kersey is a concern for many who utilize the parking lots and patronize the facilities located in the area of St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface Catholic Elementary School, the Fox Township Community Building, Guardian Angel Center, and Fox Township Elementary School. The current crosswalk is faded and often overlooked by passing motorists.

In an effort to improve the crossing situation, a group of concerned citizens has come together and are currently working on gathering the required materials so that the township can apply for a grant to enhance the safety of pedestrians in that area.