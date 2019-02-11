Eight local scouts earn Ad Altare Dei emblems

The main focus of Boy Scout Troop 95’s 2019 Awards Breakfast on Sunday may have been recognizing the eight scouts who earned their Eagle Awards, but there were a number of younger scouts whose accomplishments were highlighted as well, including eight who earned their Ad Altare Dei emblems.

“Last year, a lot of time was spent by these scouts working with Mr. Luke Daghir on the Ad Altare Dei Roman Catholic religious award,” said Troop 95 Scoutmaster Lad Kornacki as he called all eight scouts forward along with Daghir.

Scouts who earned the emblem were Kaiden Bayer, Rudy Bish, Charlie Breindel, Caleb Chileski, Tom Dippold, Joe Geci, Alex Miller and Adam Straub.

Kornacki then turned the podium over to Daghir, who provided attendees with a brief explanation about Ad Altare Dei.

For more on this, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.