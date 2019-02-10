Eight scouts from Troop 95 receive Eagle Awards

Troop 95 added eight new Eagle Scouts to its ranks on Sunday during a program that began with Mass at Sacred Heart Church and concluded with an Awards Breakfast in the Sacred Heart Parish Center.

In its 85-year history, Troop 95 has had 120 scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout, with this year’s group being among the largest.

Scouts who earned their Eagle Award were Matt Dippold, Alex Breindel, Nick Daghir, Ben Sherry, Luke Chileski, Cody Ritter, Ethan Alexander and Jacob Carnovale.

It was noted during Sunday’s program that nationally, about four percent of all scouts attain the rank of Eagle.

