Eighth grade matriculation ceremonies held for Class of 2022

St. Marys Area and St. Marys Catholic Middle Schools celebrated eighth grade matriculation on Thursday evening.

The SMAMS ceremony took place in the SMAHS auditorium and included 153 students.

Emma Gavazzi, student council president, and Madison Blythe, eighth grade class president, each addressed the class.

Additional remarks were offered by several school leaders and administrators including a reflection from Noel Petrosky, middle school principal; Dan Vollmer, middle school assistant principal, as the master of ceremonies; Warren Beck, high school assistant principal, with a welcome to high school address; a presentation from Superintendent Brian Toth; Amy Reed, eighth grade class advisor, with a roll call; and Dawn Erich, teacher, who presented various awards.

The ceremony also featured performances by the middle school concert band and chorus along with a special song performed by eighth grade chorus members.

The SMCMS Class of 2018 includes 42 students.

During their ceremony held in the ECCHS auditorium, school faculty including Anne Kronenwetter, Mary Steele, John Schneider, principal, and Sharon Minnick, assistant principal, along with Sam MacDonald, ECCSS president, presented various awards, certificates and scholarships to the students.

Earlier in the day the class gathered for a Baccalaureate Mass followed by a breakfast then early dismissal.

A dance took place after each of the school’s ceremonies.