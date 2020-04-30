Elective surgeries to resume at Penn Highlands Healthcare

Effective immediately Penn Highlands Healthcare will resume elective admissions and surgeries as announced by the health system during a media teleconference on Tuesday afternoon.

"This is great news for our patients," said PHH Chief Financial Officer Mark Norman. “At Penn Highlands we're optimistic that most importantly this will enable us to give our communities the care they need. We're also hopeful that this will help us turn the corner in terms of bringing back our patient volumes."

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Monday new guidelines regarding hospitals being permitted to resume elective surgeries and procedures. Hospitals must be able to provide adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as meet other conditions.

Governor Tom Wolf imposed a ban on elective procedures in March in an effort to conserve hospital beds and supplies for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.

The ban on these surgeries has proved detrimental to many hospital systems resulting in a significant loss of revenue and a patient backlog.