Elk Catholic claims 2-0 shutout victory over St. Marys Area

The Elk County Catholic Crusaders and St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen faced off for the third and final time this season under the lights at Fox Township Community Park in Kersey on Wednesday night, one day after the match was originally scheduled to be played before needing to be postponed due to inclement weather. Headed into the match, the teams were 1-1 against each other this season, and the Crusaders used a pair of first half goals by Regis Wortman to claim a 2-0 victory and the edge in their matchups for the year.