Elk Catholic seniors awarded 29 Elk Co. Community Foundation scholarships

The Elk County Community Foundation awarded a total of 170 scholarships to local students this year, adding up to a sum of nearly $242,000 in scholarship funds.

The recipients of these scholarships are graduating seniors from the surrounding area. Out of the 170 scholarships; 29 scholarships went to seniors from Elk County Catholic, 42 went to seniors from St. Marys Area, 37 went to seniors from Johnsonburg Area, 26 went to seniors from Ridgway Area. Also, 15 additional scholarships were awarded to students who are already in attendance at a post-secondary institution.

The following is the list of scholarship winners from Elk County Catholic High School.

•Bailey Bauer received the St. Marys Jaycees Community Involvement Scholarship for $800, and the Gilbert & Dorothy Hoehn Scholarship for $2,000.

•Hannah Barnett received the Edna Geitner Bennett Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.

•Isaac Brock received the SGL LLC Scholarship for $500.

•Madyson Dellaquila received the Howard M. Keebler Memorial Scholarship for $500.

•Ellie Fledderman received the Lions Club of St. Marys Scholarship for $600, and the St. Marys Rotary Scholarship for $2,000 over four years.

•Victoria Glatt received the Helene Bowley Memorial Scholarship for $1,750.

•Logan Hanes received the Nicholas J. Sinibaldi Music Scholarship for $1,000 and the Lynn Nicklas Music Scholarship for $2,000.

•Benjamin Hoffman received the Gloria Jean McAllister Kneidel & Patrick Charles Jessup Scholarship

for $500.

•Julie Hoffman received the Jordan Adams Memorial Award for $500.

•Chelsea Hunt received the Gloria Jean McAllister Kneidel & Patrick Charles Jessup Scholarship

for $500.

•Alicia Kim received the VanVranken Scholarship for $20,000 over four years, and the Dr. John E. Schloder Fine Arts Scholarship for $500.

•Sophie Neubert received the Gus & Helen Wolf Memorial Scholarship for $1,750, the Helene Bowley Memorial Scholarship for $1,750, the Straub Brewery, Inc. Scholarship for $1,000, the St. Benedict Scholarship for $500, and a scholarship from the McGrady Family Fund for $1,000

•Taylor Newton received the St. Marys American Legion Post #103 Scholarship for $300.

•Colby Nussbaum received the Christian Cordero Scholarship for $500.

•Carly Renwick received the Joseph & Delores Frey Family Scholarship for $500.

•Marley Sorg received the Contact Technologies Scholarship for $500.

•Olivia Sorg received the Ella McElhany & Muade B. Schimmelfeng Memorial Scholarship

for $1,100.

•Maddison Taylor received the Helene Bowley Memorial Scholarship for $1,750 and the Straub Brewery, Inc. Scholarship for $1,000.

•Emily Wolfe received the Lynn Nicklas Music Scholarship for $2,000.

•Regis Wortman received the SGL LLC Scholarship for $500.

Editor’s note: The Daily Press will be publishing future stories and photos about scholarship winners from St. Marys Area, Johnsonburg Area, and Ridgway Area high schools.