Elk Co. Community Foundation awards 42 scholarship to SMAHS seniors
By:
Amy Cherry
Friday, July 3, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Forty-two seniors from St. Marys Area High School received scholarships from the Elk County Community Foundation.
This year the ECCF awarded a total of 170 scholarships to students at Elk County Catholic, St. Marys Area, Johnsonburg Area, Ridgway Area, along with students currently enrolled in post-secondary institutions.
Additional scholarships were awarded to students in McKean, Cameron, Clearfield and Potter counties.
