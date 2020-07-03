Elk Co. Community Foundation awards 42 scholarship to SMAHS seniors

Photo by Amy Cherry - Among the SMAHS Class of 2020 scholarship winners from the ECCF were, shown top row left to right, Lucy Anthony, Tessa Grotzinger, and Allison Schlimm. In the front row are Kyle Gardner, Allison Beimel, Kevin Kuhar, and Gregory Tettis. Photo by Amy Cherry - Among the SMAHS Class of 2020 scholarship winners from the ECCF were, shown top row left to right, Carly Bankovich, Chloe Eckert, and Allison Gutowski. In the front row are Paul Gornati, Baird Bankovic, and Zachary Hart.
Amy Cherry
Friday, July 3, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

Forty-two seniors from St. Marys Area High School received scholarships from the Elk County Community Foundation.
This year the ECCF awarded a total of 170 scholarships to students at Elk County Catholic, St. Marys Area, Johnsonburg Area, Ridgway Area, along with students currently enrolled in post-secondary institutions.
Additional scholarships were awarded to students in McKean, Cameron, Clearfield and Potter counties.

