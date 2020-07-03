Elk Co. Community Foundation awards 42 scholarship to SMAHS seniors

Forty-two seniors from St. Marys Area High School received scholarships from the Elk County Community Foundation.

This year the ECCF awarded a total of 170 scholarships to students at Elk County Catholic, St. Marys Area, Johnsonburg Area, Ridgway Area, along with students currently enrolled in post-secondary institutions.

Additional scholarships were awarded to students in McKean, Cameron, Clearfield and Potter counties.