Elk Co. GOP opens headquarters in St. Marys

On Monday morning the Elk County GOP officially opened their local headquarters in downtown St. Marys with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The headquarters are located next to Stewart’s Jewelers, across from Sheetz along S. Michael Street with hours of operation from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will remain open until November 4, the day after the election.

Political signs are available for a number of the Republican candidates on the ballot.

The headquarters will also offer voter registration for those wishing to register or to change party affiliation.