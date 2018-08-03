Elk Co. Republicans host summer gathering

The Elk County Republican Party hosted their annual summer gathering on Thursday evening.

Nearly 100 people were in attendance at the event held at the Big Trout in Weedville.

Sally Geyer, republican party chairperson, offered opening remarks including observing a moment of silence for the late Maurus Sorg, who acted as the Elk County Republican Committee Chairman for several years.

Following dinner, Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-5) addressed the group

“This election is about defending the great American comeback,” Thompson said.

During his speech, Thompson championed for Lou Barletta, running against Democrat Bob Casey for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Thompson shared his excitement over President Trump signing his career and technical education bill into law on Tuesday. He is currently the co-chairman of the Career and Technical Education Caucus.

The bipartisan bill, titled “Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act,” was unanimously passed by the House and the Senate.

Thompson said the bill creates clear pathways to education and training for students interested in pursuing careers in high-demand industries and technical fields.

He added the bill will help to close the nation’s skills gap which he said impacts voters family, friends and neighbors.

Thompson noted there are seven million jobs available in the U.S. and manufacturing is on the rise, especially in Elk County.

Tyler Jemetz, northwest regional director for Scott Wagner’s gubernatorial campaign, shared a few words with attendees.

“We need to get PA growing again,” Jemetz said. “The country is booming but in Pennsylvania, there is a bottleneck at the top.”

Jemetz said Governor Wolf has made it tougher for small businesses to open and for manufacturing to make a comeback.

“Pennsylvania is lagging behind in almost every way,” he added.

Jemetz stressed the need for people to get out and vote in the upcoming mid-term elections on Nov. 6.

Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Val DiGiogio was scheduled to attend the summer gathering, however, he could not attend due to a rally being hosted for President Trump as part of his upcoming visit to the Wilkes Barre/Scranton area.

Geyer led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the invocation by the Most Rev. Mark Mastrian, pastor of St. Joseph Church in Force.

A basket raffle, prize auction and cash drawing were also held at the event which was organized by summer picnic committee members Peggy Howard, chairperson, Grace Jesberger, Pat Sherry, and Sally Geyer.

Marty and Therese Rosenfield of the Big Trout served the dinner and dessert.