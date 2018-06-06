Elk Country Arts and Crafts Fair set for this weekend

BENEZETTE – The Elk Country Arts and Crafts Fair is set to take place this weekend, June 9-10, at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, and while the name is new the event is not. The event was previously known as the Pa. Wilds Arts Fest but this year has taken on a new name to reflect the addition of more crafters.

Elk Country Visitor Center Supervisor Brandi Hanes is once again in charge of coordinating the fair, and she indicated that the name change was intended to draw more attention to the new crafting side of the event.

“We certainly wanted to open it up to more crafters and makers in the area for sure,” Hanes said.

Originally a one-day event, last year the festival expanded to two days and Hanes said they wanted to continue with that format moving forward. She estimated that it tends to draw between 4,000-5,000 visitors between the two days.

The Elk Country Arts and Crafts Fair is a free event and will be held rain or shine. More than 45 vendors will be set up around the visitor center grounds, and a variety of entertainment is scheduled throughout the weekend.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.