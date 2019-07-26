Elk County’s new 2-1-1 system providing social services guidance

A new social service offering has officially launched in Elk County as part of the PA 2-1-1 initiative. The new service may be accessed may be accessed by calling or texting 2-1-1 or visiting the PA211NW.org website.

2-1-1 connects people in need with food/shelter/clothing, children and youth services, aging services, health services, counseling, education/training, parenting, support groups, substance abuse, utilities, re-entry, literacy, workforce development, and tax preparation.