Elk County to benefit from multimodal project funding

HARRISBURG –– Governor Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday that 42 highway, bridge, transit, ports and waterways, and bike and pedestrian projects will be in line for $49 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

Among those projects is one located in Ridgway Township that will receive $1,212,341 for reclamation of 7.83 miles of roadway in Elk County, which includes 4.07 miles of Spring Creek Township-owned, 2.34 miles of Ridgway Township-owned, and 1.42 miles of state-owned roadway.

“With these resources, we can improve transportation connections down to the local level and make a big difference for communities,” Governor Wolf said. “These investments reflect our commitment to all modes of transportation, both statewide and locally.”

Reflecting Governor Wolf’s and PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards’ emphasis on helping counties and municipalities tackle their backlog of needed bridge repairs, 14 of the 42 grants were awarded for local bridges.

“We simply must help our local partners address these critical links to ensure they remain open and in good repair,” Richards said. “Losing these links to weight restrictions or outright closures would place too great a burden on local communities and these grants will help avoid such outcomes.”

While no bridge projects in Elk County are slated to receive funding, Foster Township in McKean County will receive $1,699,820 to replace two structurally deficient bridges that carry Fairview Heights Road and Harrisburg Run Road over Foster Brook and additional road, scour, and safety repairs.

Additionally, in Clearfield County, Irvona Borough will receive $1,050,000 for replacement of the Hopkins Street bridge.

On Oct. 5, PennDOT will begin accepting applications for the next round of funding for grants under the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

PennDOT will evaluate the applications and make selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

Applications are due by Nov. 15. PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year for the funding that becomes available in July 2019.

For more information about the program visit www.penndot.gov and click on Multimodal Transportation under the “Projects & Programs” button.