Elk County Catholic celebrates Class of 2019

Elk County Catholic High School honored the accomplishments of the Class of 2019 on Sunday afternoon during the school's annual commencement exercises.

The 47 members of the senior class gathered for graduation activities, which began with a Baccalaureate Mass followed by the commencement ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

Graduates clad in maroon and gold gowns processed into the auditorium in front of their family, friends and faculty to the traditional graduation hymn of "Pomp and Circumstance," performed by the Elk County Catholic High School Band under the direction of Ray Knight.