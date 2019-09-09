Elk County Catholic harriers compete at Red, White, and Blue

The Elk County Catholic varsity cross country teams travelled to Schenley Park in Pittsburgh for their first invitational of the season. There were 140 boys and 16 teams and 114 girls and 14 teams in the “A” races at the 17th Annual Red, White, and Blue Classic. The Crusader boys finished fifth of the 16 teams. With two girls competing, the Lady Crusaders were not one of the 14 scoring teams.