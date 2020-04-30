Elk County Catholic High School announces National Honor Society inductees

Elk County Catholic High School is proud to announce that the following students have been accepted into the ECCHS National Honor Society for the 2019-2020 school year. From the class of 2020: Christopher Brennen, Carly Renwick, Dominique Wells and Isaac Wortman. From the class of 2021: Gina Carnovale, Meghan Gordon, Mark Kraus, Olivia Matha, Vivian Mader, Karalyn VanEerden and Joseph Wolfe.

Students who are academically eligible for admission to the NHS must submit an application for acceptance highlighting their commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. The applications are reviewed by the ECC Faculty Council and the students were recently informed of their acceptance through a Google Meet session. Due to the current school closure and stay at home order, ECC will not be able to host an induction ceremony for the newest inductees. Inductees from the ECCHS Class of 2021 will have the opportunity to participate in the induction ceremony scheduled for the spring of 2021.