Elk County Catholic School System ‘here to stay’

When asked about his thoughts on the future of the Elk County Catholic School System, Sam MacDonald, school system president, was quick to declare that the school system is “here to stay.”

While MacDonald admitted that a number of factors, such as the economy and local population, are out of his control, he remarked that he sees “a lot to be optimistic about” in the area.

“Growing up here, you take things for granted,” MacDonald said. “You don’t really understand the world-class engineering capacity that we have, the world-class business acumen that is in these communities, the world-class work ethic that translates those things into products that work, and being part of that, it makes me feel like this is a community that will be able to continue to support a Catholic school system.”

