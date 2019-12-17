Elk County Commissioners hold the last regular meeting of 2019

RIDGWAY – The Elk County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 17, at 10 a.m. in Conference Room No. 2 at the Courthouse Annex in Ridgway. Present at the meeting were Commissioners, Matt Quesenberry, Dan Freeburg, and Janis Kemmer; newly elected Commissioners Fritz Lecker and Joe Daghir; Lee Neureiter, chief clerk; Samantha Beaver, deputy chief clerk; and Solicitor Tom Wagner. Also attending was Megan Schreiber Carter of the Johnsonburg Community Trust.