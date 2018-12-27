Elk County Commissioners pass 2019 County Budget

RIDGWAY –– On Dec. 27, the Elk County Board of Commissioners approved the proposed 2019 county operational budget in the amount of $13,578,873, with an overall budget including federal, state, retirement and operational budgets of $40,385,460.

The 2019 budget will again not include any increases in the taxable millage currently assessed. In addition, the county will continue full operational capacity within all departments and vital services. As per collective bargaining agreements, all bargaining employees will receive a 2.5 percent wage increase, all non-bargaining employees will receive a 2.5 percent wage increase, and elected officials will receive a 2 percent wage increase.

The Elk County Commissioners wish to inform taxpayers that the county will discretionally apply Marcellus Shale Gas (Act 13) funding to necessary projects at the county courthouse and grounds, for emergency preparedness and public safety, for environmental programs, and reconstruction of public infrastructure projects in 2019 without the need to rely on taxpayer dollars. Furthermore, the county intends to continue to award a portion of those Elk County Act 13 funds to Elk County municipalities, non-profit organizations, volunteer fire departments, and other first responders.

The Elk County Prison continues to be the county’s largest expenditure, with an ever-increasing inmate population. It is a 24-hour a day operation with a large staff necessary to provide mandated medical care and prescriptions, food service, maintenance, and security, as well as the supervision of inmates and options for care and treatment of prison-incarcerated individuals with mental illness and developmental disabilities. There are no federal or state reimbursements available to share these costs.

Similarly, other departments that deal with court-related matters, such as the Sheriff‘s Office or Parole and Probation, or those addressing family or social dysfunction such as Children and Youth or Domestic Relations, continually drive higher expenditures that are assumed by the taxpayer. This is due to increasing numbers of individuals involved in the court and judicial system, and also is a result of state or federal requirements increasing while their accompanying reimbursements, if any, are lessened.

In addition to the day-to-day work, the 2019 budget was also prepared to create a firm financial position toward more medium and long-range capital expenditures. For example, the District Attorney and Public Defender’s Office continue to prepare for two certified death penalty trials; the county will continue to work with human service and law enforcement to address the opioid and heroin epidemic, particularly Operation Elk County.

The county will continue to work with the local elections office to secure the state-mandated new voting equipment at an estimated cost of $632,000.

The Elk County Board of Commissioners would like to acknowledge and thank elected officials, department heads and staff who have cooperated in the budget preparation effort as well as their professional everyday service. Also, special recognition is given the chief clerk, the fiscal officers, the treasurer and others who worked tirelessly to compile the numbers for this year’s budget.