Elk County Commissioners recognize National Library Week

National Library Week is April 7-13. This year’s theme, Libraries = Strong Communities, illustrates how today’s libraries are at the heart of our cities, towns, schools and campuses, providing critical resources, programs and expertise. They also provide a public space where all community members, regardless of age, culture or income level, can come together to connect and learn.

The Elk County Commissioners issued a proclamation to declare April 7-13, 2019 as National Library Week in Elk County. Residents are encouraged to visit their local libraries this week and beyond, exploring all the libraries have to offer, realizing that literacy is power and that libraries provide the fuel to move Pennsylvania forward.

