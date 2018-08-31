Elk County Cruisers reflect on this year's car show

As it turns out, combining the Elk County Cruisers Car Show with the St. Marys Aviation Festival made for a perfect match last weekend. The combined event saw a stellar turnout, with both sides growing each year.

"In the past, we were approached by Al McPherson [then airport manager] to hold this in conjunction with the St. Marys Aviation Festival. Now the new manager, Matt Box, is to be thanked for his help," said Elk County Cruisers representative, Tim Robinson in an email interview.

"As years pass the show continues to grow, this year we saw more than 130 entries. This show could never happen if not from the generosity of local business," he said.

For this year's show, the field was broken into 16 separate classes, and within those classes, the Cruisers awarded three trophies each. All the winners were voted on by a participant vote, said Robinson.

"We also let the kids join in the fun by letting [them] vote on one car they like. This class is the Kids Choice Award. We have dedicated the Award in the name of Todd Annis," said Robinson. "Todd was an avid member and car enthusiast that passed away five years ago, he was always around in his Dale Earnhardt Monte Carlo.

"Another Special Trophy is the Best of Show, this is chosen by the Cruisers. We walk the field and come to some decision based on detail, originality, presentation, overall quality of the vehicles all out appearance. Over the years it's getting harder to choose just one. The winner of this class gets the "Big Trophy," we also place a photo of the winner's car on the dash plaque for the following year's show, and the main display event banner," he said.

This year's Best of Show went to Carl and Judy Martz from Brookville with "a gorgeous green an silver 1949 custom Studebaker pickup," said Robinson.

The first 100 participants of the show received "goody bags" and a beverage mugs with the Elk County Cruisers logo on it, as well as a dash plaque.

This year, the club added drawings for gift baskets to their list of potential prizes. Door prizes were given out throughout the afternoon; Robinson said that "well over a 100 door prizes went out this year."

A portion of the money raised from the event goes to the Crystal Fire Department and another to the St. Marys Municipal Airport. The club supplied the Fire Department with a "large cooler filled with various things" to auction off at the event, and Robinson said that is always a popular drawing.

An event like this couldn't be possible without months of planning and preparation.

"We start about March, having monthly meetings to plan. We approach business for donations from door prizes to money," said Robinson.

"Next year will be our tenth year, discussion of some added attractions are already [in the works]," he said. "We do this show in addition to usually four Cruise-in events throughout the summer at different businesses."

Those interested in joining the Cruisers or who want to keep posted on upcoming events can follow the club on Facebook by searching “Elk County Cruisers.”

"Anybody with a custom, classic, special car, jeep, truck or motorcycle is welcome to join us," said Robinson. "No fees to belong, just a passion for fun."