Elk County Fair brings in new offerings

As part of the 44th annual Elk County Fair, organizers have lined up new events and attractions during fair week August 7-11.

Among them are the Bar C Ranch featuring a travel petting zoo and animal show, and First Bite Fish Tank, a catch and release fishing encounter, being offered nightly from 5-10 p.m.

Also new to this year’s fair is a glass blowing demonstration, an automated band organ playing pipe organ music, a 3-D printing demonstration, a pallet up-cycling demonstration, and a cutest pet contest.

Returning to the fair this year are mechanical rides from American Amusement Rentals of Franklin, N.Y. Last year organizers opted to offer inflatable only attractions.

New musical entertainment acts will also perform including Guitar Club Music Entertainment, a three-piece band from Ridgway; Thorn Haven, a country band from Pittsburgh; and Jacob and Annalese, a musical duo consisting of two SMAHS students.

A new fair king and prince contest is being added to the current queen, junior queen and princess contest. Girls ages 7-20 are invited to enter the fair queen contest where a princess, junior queen and queen will be crowned during the opening ceremony. The fair king contest is open to any male age 16-20, or ages 8-15 for the prince category. Judging will take place on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. with winners announced during the opening ceremony of the fair on Tuesday evening.

Old favorites including the Mud Bogg, Demolition Derby, Cutest Baby Contest, Talent Show, Kids Power Wheel Race, Baby Parade, and Horse Show, are all returning to the fair.

Numerous contests and demonstrations such as ice cream eating contests, the hay bale toss, rope making, and old fashion fun games, will also be offered to those in attendance.

Another daily entertainment offering includes pony rides from a local 4-H Club.

An array of concession items will be available to fair-goers. In the past eateries have offered such favorites as pizza, funnel cakes, hamburgers, roast beef sandwiches, ice cream, and homemade lemonade.

The fair is open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey.

Registration for exhibits takes place Sunday, Aug. 5 from 2-7 p.m. A one-time $5 registration fee allows an individual to enter as many items in multiple categories as they wish.

Bakers are encouraged to enter their creations in the various contests ranging from best dessert, cookie stuffed brownie cupcake, apple pie, angel food cake, and chocolate cake, along with the junior baking contest including cookies, brownies, and bars.

Other contests open to enter include photography, apiary and maple products such as beeswax, eggs and poultry, hay and grains, vegetables, fruits and nuts, wine, home and dairy products, florals, antique farm equipment, and needlecraft.

Animal being exhibited range from horses, dairy cattle, beef cattle, and sheep to swines, goats, and rabbits.

The opening ceremony slated for Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. on the George A. Swanson Memorial Stage. Fireworks will be at dusk.

Regular general admission is $8 and free for children age four and under including all track events. Tuesday is Senior Citizen Day featuring $5 admission for those age 65 an over. Discounted admission of $5 is also being offered on Wednesday, Aug. 8 as part of Family Fun Night.