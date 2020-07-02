Elk County Fair cancelled due to pandemic

While organizers of the Elk County Fair held out hope of hosting the event this year, the fair board recently decided to cancel the 2020 fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Elk County Fair was set to take place August 11-15 at the fairgrounds in Kersey.

“We spoke about the current situation locally and decided we shouldn’t take an unnecessary risks,” said Jeremy Dorsey, Elk County Fair Board president.

The 22-member Elk County Fair Board recently conducted a special meeting to discuss the fate of this year’s fair. They had been monitoring various aspects since April such as if the state would lift the restrictions on the current maximum gathering size of 250 people.

“We want to keep the public’s health in mind and not have the fair be somewhere where someone got sick,” Dorsey said. “As of June 30th, 2020 the limits on the orders from the governor have not been lifted or changed and it appears that there will be no changes in the near future.”