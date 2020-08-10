Elk County Fair queen contest slated for Sunday

The Elk County Fair is continuing their tradition of hosting their annual fair queen contest, despite the cancellation of the 2020 fair.

The contest is set up a little different this year than in the past. On Sunday contestants interested in competing for the princess, junior queen, and queen titles are directed to arrive at the fairgrounds where judging will begin at 10 a.m. and coronation at noon.

“It seems like a lot of other fairs were holding contests and we felt it was important to get younger people involved and keep that program going into the 2021 fair,” said Jeremy Dorsey, Elk County Fair Board president.