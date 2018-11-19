Elk County Farm Bureau recognized as major sponsor of Ag Education

Elk County was recently recognized as a major contributor to the Mobile Agriculture Education Labs. These labs traveled through all three school districts in Elk County this summer, including for the first time in Johnsonburg.

A mobile agriculture education science lab, complete with all supplies and a certified teacher, travels to a different elementary or middle school in Pennsylvania each week, provided that funding has been made available for that school district. The lab is designed to target kindergarten through eighth grade students.

The Elk County Farm Bureau's primary funding for the labs is the milkshake and funnel cake booth at the Elk County Fair, as well as making milkshakes at several company picnics throughout the summer. In addition to this, the Elk County Commissioners also contributed this year, which allowed the Lab a full week in Johnsonburg. In receiving the award Mattiuz said he was "honored and humbled" to receive this award not just for the Elk County Farm Bureau but also on behalf of the Elk County Commissioners with whom he will also share the award at the next Elk County Commissioners Meeting.

At 40 feet long, the trailer provides plenty of space for student partners, complete with heating and air conditioning, the mobile lab contains 12 workstations. Each station provides space for two to three students to complete hands-on experiments. The lab accommodates up to 25-30 classes per week by teaching (five to six) 50-minute science classes per day.

