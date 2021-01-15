Elk County Gifts offers array of items

A wide array of items ranging from beauty to small appliances are among those available at the new Elk County Gifts, located in Kersey.

Mary Jin opened her home-based business located at 205 South Kersey Road in September, transforming her garage into a store which is open from 5-8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m, and by appointment on Sundays. Items are also sold via the business’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/elkcountygiftsandmore.

New items arrive weekly including jewelry, clothing, household items, tools, Zippos, small appliances, collectibles, camping supplies, knives, coins, purses, bedding, air mattresses, sewing machines, and more. Jin also conducts live sales via the Elk County Gifts Facebook page.

Jin plans to expand her business in the future due to current space limitations. Her children, Christina and Grant, also lend a hand with the business.

Born and raised in Kersey, Jin said she believes in small town friendly service.