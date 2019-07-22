Elk County groups continue highway cleanup program

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently celebrated the 30th Anniversary of its Adopt-A-Highway program, where volunteers "adopt" highways to collect litter.

Statewide, the Adopt-A-Highway program currently has over 4,900 participating groups, more than 100,000 volunteers, and over 10,000 miles of adopted roadways.

In Elk County alone, over 50 groups participate including various organizations, businesses, sports teams, clubs and churches.