Elk County high school students team up for ‘Super’ play

Who doesn’t want to be a superhero? “The Super Non-Heroes” by Taryn Temple is an elementary school play that looks at friendship, acceptance and discovering yourself. The Stackpole-Hall Foundation, through a grant, is sponsoring this diversity play for the local elementary schools. Matt Frank, drama instructor at St. Marys High School is directing, and high school students from St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg and ECC are performing.

Have you ever felt like you don’t belong? Powerless Charlie sticks out like a sore thumb in a school full of superheroes. Smellinator can’t control her powers and forgot to do her Villain 101 homework. Golden Boy won’t follow protocol. And Toxic Sludge is, well, toxic sludge.

When a supervillain attacks the school, Charlie must dig deep within himself. He may not be a superhero, but he discovers her unique talents to save the day.

The super talented student performers from all 4 Elk County High Schools channeled their inner superheroes, bringing their own unique superpowers to their performances. The play took place in St. Marys on Monday and on Tuesday at both the Ridgway and Johnsonburg Elementary schools.