Elk County Humane Society rescues 12 dogs

The Elk County Humane Society recently came to the rescue of 12 dogs from high kill shelters in South Carolina.

Four of the dogs are currently available for adoption while shelter staff and volunteers continue to evaluate and prepare the remaining dogs for adoption.

Sarah Evers, operations manager and veterinary technician, said she expects the dogs to be ready for adoption later this week and early next week.

“We are trying to get to know them and spend time with them,” Evers said. “All of our focus now is on them so it helps that we are not open to the public at this time.”

Currently the ECHS is closed to the public. Those interested in adopting an animal, making a donation, or volunteering, may do so by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to ask any questions, contact the shelter at (814) 834-3247.

“Our goal is to have them adopted into their forever homes within the next two weeks,” Evers said.