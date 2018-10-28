Elk County Humane Society seeks funding

With budget season upon the city, various organizations and city commissions and authorities are submitting their requests for funding.

Among them is the Elk County Humane Society, who has requested $10,000 in funding, the same amount as last year. Funding is used to care for the animals and for general operations of the shelter including payroll, utility bills, and building maintenance.

Dr. Marie Eckl, veterinarian and humane society board president, presented information about the organization’s operations during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.

“The shelter runs primarily on donations from the community and the funds raised by our fundraising team. These funds help the shelter continue to support the community in caring for stray and surrendered animals,” Eckl said.

Staffing the shelter are Sarah Evers, operations manager; Joanne Smith, volunteer humane officer; Katelynn Nussbaum, humane officer; Briana Schatz, kennel technician; Vicky Miller, cat room manager; Kevin Colson and Allison Swartz, dog room managers; and Robert Cheatle, Amelia Smith, and Caitlin Anderson, kennel workers.

To date in 2018, the shelter has adopted out 160 animals including 99 cats, 56 dogs, three rabbits and two ferrets. This year, the shelter has already taken in 206 animals, including 45 owner surrenders, 85 strays, 32 from animals control and 44 from the humane officer.

The shelter provides not only for the county, but is also used by the city’s dog law officer, Deb Constable, to house animals she obtains during calls.

