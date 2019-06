Elk County Korean War veterans honored

Four Korean War veterans from Elk County received Ambassador of Peace medals Wednesday at a ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Kane. The group includes, seated, clockwise from front: Victor Straub, St. Marys; Lana Evans, assistant director of the Elk County Veterans Affairs office; Gerald Huff, Kersey; Janis Kemmer, Elk County commissioner; George Lavella, Kersey; and Rudolph Ferragine, Johnsonburg; standing: Dan Freeburg, left, and Matt Quesenberry, county commissioners.