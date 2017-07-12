On July 11, all drugs collected through the Elk County Medical Collection Program from May 11 through July 10 were turned over to the state Attorney General’s office and the Pennsylvania National Guard for destruction. The total weight of materials turned over was 171.8 pounds.

The total amount of drugs collected and destroyed since the beginning of the year is 494.7 pounds. The total collected and destroyed since the program began in 2016 is 695.21 pounds.

Collection boxes can be located at the Elk County Sheriff's Office, the Ridgway Police Department, the St. Marys Police Department and the Johnsonburg Police Department.

These locations are provided for a safe and convenient way to dispose of expired or no longer needed prescriptions. No needles are to be placed in the collection boxes.