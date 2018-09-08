Elk County Regional Drug Court honors first graduate in ceremony

The Elk County Courthouse main courtroom was not a grim chamber Thursday. Instead of being filled with details of crimes and prison sentences, celebration and messages of hope filled the air as Shari Lynn Auman became the first graduate of the Elk County Branch of the Regional Drug Court.

A ceremony was held Thursday afternoon, Sept. 6, with Potter County Senior Judge John Leete, who is also the RDC judge, presiding.

“We are going to celebrate our very first graduate Shari, she is ready to move on,” Leete said. “Should we use the word graduation? Because, on the road to sobriety, this is just a stop on the road.

“We celebrate this lady's accomplishments and are so thankful for all she has contributed, but this is just a stop on the road. Sobriety is a strange journey because it doesn’t have a specific destination,” he said. “You can’t say after two years or four years, ‘I’ve got this licked.’ Sobriety is a life-long journey. Addiction is the cruelest of habits; you really can’t defeat it, it’s still there in the distance.”

Leete presented Auman with a graduation certificate, saying, “It’s been quite a journey, one I hope you are going to continue. It has been a real pleasure to work with you. You have finished this program, and finished it so well.”

“You were the very first person as we were feeling our way here in Elk County, as we were getting started, working on our policy and procedure, working on our staffing, working on our treatment.” Leete continued.

Elk County’s Regional Drug Court has been in operation since Febbruary 2017; there are presently seven participants. The mission of the program is to rehabilitate individuals in order to help them become productive members of the community through sober living.

Many Elk County officials attended the ceremony, including Elk County commissioners, Janet Kemmer, and Matthew Quesenberry, as well as Sheriff Todd Caltagarone.

