Elk County registers first two COVID-19 cases

Elk and Jefferson counties registered their first cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Elk County reported two cases while Jefferson County reported one case. They were the last two remaining counties in Pennsylvania to not have a reported case of COVID-19.

During a media teleconference on Tuesday afternoon, Penn Highlands Medical Director of Emergency Services and COVID-19 Task Force leader, Dr. Shaun Sheehan stated during the past week PH has treated two COVID-19 patients, one at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys and the other at Penn Highlands Huntingdon.

“They are no longer within those facilities,” he said.

Sheehan emphasized there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 patients at any Penn Highlands Healthcare hospitals.

“The rumors about this get generated because we are, out of the abundance of precaution, placing patients into isolation that could potentially have COVID-19 until they are excluded from that diagnosis,” Sheehan said.

He reminds the public that there are other providers and clinics offering COVID-19 swab tests and not all of them are a PHH affiliate.

Kristie Bennardi, CEO of Keystone Rural Health Consortia (KRHC), said they did not conduct the tests the two new Elk County COVID-19 cases.

This could mean the two Elk County confirmed cases were tested out of the area.