Elk County releases declared candidate list for May Election

Staff Writer
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

Elk County has officially released the declared candidate list for the May 21 Primary Election. The candidates are as follows:

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas 59th District - All precincts within Elk County: Shawn T. McMahon R/D, Bradley J. Kraus R/D.

Elk County Commissioner – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Janis Kemmer R, Matthew Quesenberry D, M Fritz Lecker R, Joe Daghir R, Roger Rinker VonArx D, Raymond J Krise Jr D, Lyle Garner R, Seth Higgins R.

Elk County Auditor – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Kathy Morton McMahon D, Sandra Caltagarone R, Daniel Jones R, Jean Zore R, Kim Gaylor Eckert R.

Elk County Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts – 4 Year Term - All Precincts within Elk County: Suzanne Straub Schneider R.

Elk County Register and Recorder – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Lee Neureiter R, Ron Beimel D, Mark Cunningham R.

Elk County Treasurer – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Peggy Brown Schneider D, Matthew Frey R.

Elk County Coroner – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Michelle Muccio R.

Elk County Sheriff – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Todd Caltagarone R.

 

The Following Offices will be listed by precinct:

Benezette Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Robert Davis R

Benezette Township Supervisor – 4 Year Term - C. Doug Ruffo R

Benezette Township – 2 Year Term - John R. Roush Jr R

Benezette Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Benezette Township Auditor – 4 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Fox Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term: Mike Keller D, Matthew Pontzer R

Fox Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Highland Township Supervisor – 4 Year Term -Richard P. Koza D, Carrie Dempsey R

Highland Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Horton Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - William Fred Wolff D

Horton Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Horton Township Auditor – 4 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Jay Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Rich Filer R, Joe Uberti Jr R, Murray K. Lilley D, Guy Allegretto D, James P Hetrick D

Jay Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Jay Township Auditor – 4 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Jay Township Auditor – 2 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Jones Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Tom Fitch R, Fred Maletto III R, C, Fred Swanson D

Jones Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Jones Township Auditor – 4 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Millstone Township Tax Collector – 2 Year Term – Grace E. Eisenman R

Millstone Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Eric Patton R

Millstone Township Supervisor – 4 Year Term – James Zimmerman D

Ridgway Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Milly Bowers R

Ridgway Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Ridgway Township Constable – 6 Year Term - Jeff Kulech D

Spring Creek Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Mark Gasbarre D

Spring Creek Township Auditor – 2 Year Term - Sally Lyla D

Spring Creek Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Spring Creek Township Constable – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Johnsonburg Borough Council Person – 4 Year Term – Scott Cherry R. JR DePanfillis R, James DeAngelo D

Ridgway Borough Council Person – 4 Year Term – Frank T Quattrone D, Ralph Dussia R, Dale E. Anderson R, Terry Hertzog R

City Of St. Marys Council Person – 4 Year Term – Andrew J Mahoney R, Bob Roberts D, Joseph Flemming R

Johnsonburg Area School Director – 4 Year Term - Sarah L Dinardo Grunthaner R/D, Andrew J Leslie D, Janice Carnovale R/D

Johnsonburg Area School Director – 2 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Ridgway Area School Director – 4 Year Term – Jeannie B Allenbaugh R/D, Amy Goode R/D, Johna Holtz R/D, Andrew Thompson R/D, Sandy Lawrie R/D, Krista Wolfe D, William A Seely R

City Of St. Marys Area School Director – Region I – 4 Year Term – Eric Wonderling R/D

City Of St. Marys Area School Director – Region I – 2 Year Term – Lewis A Murray R/D

City Of St. Marys Area School Director – Region II – 4 Year Term – Stacy McKee R/D, Timothy Frey R/D

City Of St. Marys Area School Director – Region III – 4 Year Term – Melissa Lundin R/D, Kathy Blake R/D, Jerry Zimmerman R/D

Category:

Local Social Media Posts