Elk County releases declared candidate list for May Election

Elk County has officially released the declared candidate list for the May 21 Primary Election. The candidates are as follows:

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas 59th District - All precincts within Elk County: Shawn T. McMahon R/D, Bradley J. Kraus R/D.

Elk County Commissioner – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Janis Kemmer R, Matthew Quesenberry D, M Fritz Lecker R, Joe Daghir R, Roger Rinker VonArx D, Raymond J Krise Jr D, Lyle Garner R, Seth Higgins R.

Elk County Auditor – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Kathy Morton McMahon D, Sandra Caltagarone R, Daniel Jones R, Jean Zore R, Kim Gaylor Eckert R.

Elk County Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts – 4 Year Term - All Precincts within Elk County: Suzanne Straub Schneider R.

Elk County Register and Recorder – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Lee Neureiter R, Ron Beimel D, Mark Cunningham R.

Elk County Treasurer – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Peggy Brown Schneider D, Matthew Frey R.

Elk County Coroner – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Michelle Muccio R.

Elk County Sheriff – 4 Year Term – All Precincts within Elk County: Todd Caltagarone R.

The Following Offices will be listed by precinct:

Benezette Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Robert Davis R

Benezette Township Supervisor – 4 Year Term - C. Doug Ruffo R

Benezette Township – 2 Year Term - John R. Roush Jr R

Benezette Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Benezette Township Auditor – 4 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Fox Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term: Mike Keller D, Matthew Pontzer R

Fox Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Highland Township Supervisor – 4 Year Term -Richard P. Koza D, Carrie Dempsey R

Highland Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Horton Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - William Fred Wolff D

Horton Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Horton Township Auditor – 4 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Jay Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Rich Filer R, Joe Uberti Jr R, Murray K. Lilley D, Guy Allegretto D, James P Hetrick D

Jay Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Jay Township Auditor – 4 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Jay Township Auditor – 2 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Jones Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Tom Fitch R, Fred Maletto III R, C, Fred Swanson D

Jones Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Jones Township Auditor – 4 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Millstone Township Tax Collector – 2 Year Term – Grace E. Eisenman R

Millstone Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Eric Patton R

Millstone Township Supervisor – 4 Year Term – James Zimmerman D

Ridgway Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Milly Bowers R

Ridgway Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Ridgway Township Constable – 6 Year Term - Jeff Kulech D

Spring Creek Township Supervisor – 6 Year Term - Mark Gasbarre D

Spring Creek Township Auditor – 2 Year Term - Sally Lyla D

Spring Creek Township Auditor – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Spring Creek Township Constable – 6 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Johnsonburg Borough Council Person – 4 Year Term – Scott Cherry R. JR DePanfillis R, James DeAngelo D

Ridgway Borough Council Person – 4 Year Term – Frank T Quattrone D, Ralph Dussia R, Dale E. Anderson R, Terry Hertzog R

City Of St. Marys Council Person – 4 Year Term – Andrew J Mahoney R, Bob Roberts D, Joseph Flemming R

Johnsonburg Area School Director – 4 Year Term - Sarah L Dinardo Grunthaner R/D, Andrew J Leslie D, Janice Carnovale R/D

Johnsonburg Area School Director – 2 Year Term - No Declared Candidates

Ridgway Area School Director – 4 Year Term – Jeannie B Allenbaugh R/D, Amy Goode R/D, Johna Holtz R/D, Andrew Thompson R/D, Sandy Lawrie R/D, Krista Wolfe D, William A Seely R

City Of St. Marys Area School Director – Region I – 4 Year Term – Eric Wonderling R/D

City Of St. Marys Area School Director – Region I – 2 Year Term – Lewis A Murray R/D

City Of St. Marys Area School Director – Region II – 4 Year Term – Stacy McKee R/D, Timothy Frey R/D

City Of St. Marys Area School Director – Region III – 4 Year Term – Melissa Lundin R/D, Kathy Blake R/D, Jerry Zimmerman R/D