Elk County reports 57 new cases of COVID-19

Elk County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and has now reported 1,264 total cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will not provide a daily COVID-19 data update on Friday, December 25. The department will provide an update of the most recent data on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Saturday, December 26 at noon through a press release and Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard. Friday’s data will be included in Saturday’s release.