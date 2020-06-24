Elk County reports another new case of COVID-19

Elk County reported another new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 10. The new case is a probable case, meaning that it is either someone who has symptoms and high-risk exposure but has not yet had a PCR test or is awaiting results of that test, or that it is someone who had a positive antibody test and either had high-risk exposure or symptoms. Seven of the county’s cases have been confirmed cases and three are currently listed as probable.