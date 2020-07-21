Elk County reports new case of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health added another confirmed case of COVID-19 to Elk County’s total today and now considers the county to have had 38 total cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health defines a “confirmed” case as an individual who had a positive PCR test.

Information on how many of Elk County’s cases are still active is not available. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website: “If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test or onset of symptoms, then an individual is considered recovered.”