Elk County reports new case of COVID-19
Saturday, July 25, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health added a new confirmed case of COVID-19 to Elk County’s total today. This means that it is an individual who had a positive PCR test. The Pennsylvania Department of Health now considers Elk County to have had 39 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The newest case is believed to be an individual whose permanent address is located in the Ridgway zip code of 15853.
