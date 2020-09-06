Elk County reports new confirmed case of COVID-19
Sunday, September 6, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Elk County's total number of cases of COVID-19 increased back to 65 on Sunday with the addition of a new confirmed case. A confirmed case is an individual who had a positive PCR test. The location of the new case is unable to be determined, and it is believed it is associated with one of the zip codes currently reporting a "redacted" number of confirmed cases, meaning the total for the zip code is between one and four.
