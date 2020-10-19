Elk County reports nine new cases of COVID-19

Elk County reported a two-day total of nine new cases of COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday. Six of those were confirmed cases and three were probable cases. Two of the new confirmed cases, and one of the new probable cases, were in the St. Marys zip code. The other four new confirmed cases were in the Johnsonburg zip code. The location of the other two new probable cases was unable to be determined. Elk County has now reported 111 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.