Elk County reports two new cases of COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Elk County today, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 12. Both cases are confirmed cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. At least half of the county’s cases have been in the St. Marys zip code. The zip code is currently reporting five confirmed cases and a redacted total of probable cases, meaning it is between one and four. Of the county’s 12 total cases, nine have been confirmed cases and three have been probable cases.