Elk County reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health added two cases of COVID-19 to Elk County’s total today. One is a confirmed case, meaning it is the result of a positive PCR test, and the other is a probable case, meaning it is either an individual who did not have a PCR test but has symptoms and a high-risk exposure (example: a family member or close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) or someone who had a positive antibody test and either high-risk exposure or symptoms. The Pennsylvania Department of Health considers Elk County to have had 37 total cases of COVID-19.