Elk County reports two new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Elk County reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the county's total number of cases increasing from 46 to 48. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a confirmed case of COVID-19 is an individual who had a positive PCR test. One of the latest cases is in the Ridgway zip code of 15853. The other case is in one of the county's zip codes that is currently reporting a redacted number of cases, meaning the total is between one and four. Because of this, its exact location is unable to be determined. The case is not in the St. Marys or Weedville zip codes. Case totals for those zip codes were unchanged following Thursday's update.